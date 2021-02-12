Ambarella Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call to be Held March 2, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. ( AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced it will hold its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday March 2, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes the same day.



Those in the U.S. interested in participating should dial 877-304-8963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. International callers should dial 760-666-4834. A webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella’s low-power System- on-Chips (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com

Contact:

Louis Gerhardy

Corporate Development

408-636-2310

[email protected]