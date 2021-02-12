>
Allscripts to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results February 25

February 12, 2021 | About: NAS:MDRX +1.17%


[url="]Allscripts+Healthcare+Solutions%2C+Inc[/url]. (Nasdaq:MDRX) will report its financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the close of stock market hours on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Allscripts management plans to host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's earnings at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.



Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Call Details



The Allscripts earnings announcement will be distributed immediately after the close of regular stock market hours on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The announcement will also be available at [url="]Allscripts+investor+relations+website[/url].



To listen to the conference call, participants may log onto the Allscripts Investor Relations website. Participants also may access the conference call by dialing (877) 269-7756 or (201) 689-7817 and requesting Conference ID # 13715828.



A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, for a period of four weeks, on the Allscripts investor relations website or by calling (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 - Conference ID # 13715828.



About Allscripts



Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit [url="]%3Cb%3Ewww.allscripts.com%3C%2Fb%3E[/url], [url="]%3Cb%3ETwitter%3C%2Fb%3E[/url], [url="]%3Cb%3EYouTube%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]and [url="]It+Takes+A+Community%3A+The+Allscripts+Blog[/url].



© 2021 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.



Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005005/en/


