DZS Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results via Stockholder Letter and Host Earnings Conference Call on February 22

February 12, 2021 | About: DZSI -3%

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. ( DZSI or the "Company" or “DZS”), a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions representing communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 before the market opens on Monday, February 22, 2021 via the posting of a news release and its stockholder letter to the DZS Investor Relations website at https://investor-dzsi.com/.

DZS will host a conference call to discuss its financial results after-market close on Monday, February 22nd at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Central Time).

Conference Call Details:
Date: Monday, February 22, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time)
U.S. dial-in number: 877-742-9182
International number: 602-563-8857
Conference ID: 3391564
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zqjk42dw

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://investor-dzsi.com/.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056
International replay number: 404-537-3406
Replay ID: 3391564

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions with more than 20 million products in-service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: www.DZSI.com.
DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation
DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Contacts

DZS
Ted Moreau
Vice President of Investor Relations
E: [email protected]

