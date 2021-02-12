>
Unity Bank Launches Partnership with NID Housing Counseling Agency and Donates $5,000 for Community Education Programs

February 12, 2021 | About: UNTY +0.39%

NID-HCA Helps NJ & Lehigh Valley Residents Through All Phases of the Homeownership Cycle

CLINTON, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank recently donated $5,000 to the NID Housing Counseling Agency (NID-HCA), a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved national network of housing counselors and community-development consultants with offices in Plainfield and Allentown, Pa. Unity is launching a partnership with the agency to supplement the bank’s Low-Moderate Income Mortgage Program.

“The bank’s generous donation will support NID-HCA educational programs for underserved communities in New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley,” said NID-HCA Branch Manager Maurice Muhammad. “We look forward to partnering with Unity Bank to provide important assistance to those in need and the community. Together we will deliver programs that advance our mission to develop and implement urban affordable housing as well as urban community development.”

“Our community bank has offered affordable housing and first-time home buyer loan programs for many years,” said Vincent Geraci, Unity Bank First Senior Vice President and Director of Mortgage Lending. “We are excited to be working with the NID Housing Counseling Agency because it will open up new opportunities for people in the community. Many residents are unaware of the housing funding options that may be available and we look forward to working with the agency to assist these community outreach efforts.”

About NID Housing Counseling Agency
NID Housing Counseling Agency (NID-HCA) is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved national network of housing counselors and community-development consultants with offices in Plainfield, N.J. and Allentown, Pa. NID-HCA has successfully guided clients through all phases of the homeownership cycle from rental, to ownership, to sale. The agency is an affiliate of the Nation Association of Real Estate Brokers Investment Division (NID). For more information, please visit nidhousing.com or call the Plainfield, N.J. office at (908) 941-1112 or the Allentown, Pa. office at (484) 658-3440.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. ( UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 19 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).

MEDIA CONTACT:
Fred Feiner
Yankee Public Relations
(908) 425-4878
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04062eb5-986c-4b72-a9aa-8452ece9a21f

