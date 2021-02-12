>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Smile Direct Club to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results on March 4, 2021

February 12, 2021 | About: SDC +3.08%

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Thursday, March 4, 2021 after close of market.

Alison Sternberg, SmileDirectClub’s Vice President of Investor Relations, will host a conference call with David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Kyle Wailes, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

SmileDirectClub Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details
Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Dial-In: 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international)

Webcast: Visit “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 4, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 18, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13716490.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to its affordable, premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations: [email protected]
Media Relations: [email protected]

