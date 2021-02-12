>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Bechtel Corporation to conduct ongoing sales of Construction Surplus and Support Equipment through Liquidity Services Online Marketplace, AllSurplus

February 12, 2021 | About: LQDT +3.41%

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), which operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets, is now hosting ongoing sales and multiple sale events in partnership with Bechtel Corporation. The sales and events will be held on AllSurplus.com, and will include Construction Support Equipment, Construction Surplus equipment and Plant Materials from a major Liquified Natural Gas project in Corpus Christi, Texas. The current sales event will be open for bidding until February 25, 2021, and sales are anticipated to continue into May 2021.

Featured assets for sale include:

Over the course of a 10-year relationship, Liquidity Services has continually assisted Bechtel Corporation in maximizing return on their surplus assets across all its businesses, including: Oil, Gas and Chemicals, Power, Infrastructure, Nuclear Security & Environmental and Mining and Metals.

Enabling re-use and recycling programs, supporting local communities, and doing so in a transparent, compliant process supports the corporation’s Vision, Values and Covenants. Bechtel Corporation is committed to sustainability and helping their customers create a lasting positive legacy in the communities in which they operate. The sale of their Construction Surplus and support equipment also bolsters Liquidity Services commitment to sustainability.

AllSurplus, the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, serves as an environmentally friendly solution, for corporations like Bechtel looking to enhance their asset management and sustainability programs. This ongoing sales event will allow the corporation to better align with their goal for investment recovery and the implementation of orderly processes to manage the reverse supply chain and maximize return on investment.

Interested buyers can view the current items for sale on AllSurplus.com. To stay current with all ongoing assets being sold from this project, please visit Ongoing Sales. For further questions, please contact Ruth Hernandez at (713) 590-1418 or [email protected]

About AllSurplus

AllSurplus is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services ( LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.

Liquidity Services ( LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with the corporate, federal and state governments to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

Media Contact:
Angela Jones
GovDeals
(334) 301-7823
[email protected]

