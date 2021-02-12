>
Articles 

Gen2 Technologies (BRKK) Execs Opt for Shares in Light of Improving Business

February 12, 2021 | About: OTCPK:BRKK +16% OTCPK:BRKK +16%

PR Newswire

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 12, 2021

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) is pleased to inform its shareholders that both its CEO and COO will each forgo one month cash salary and opt for share payments priced at a straight $10 per share.

This measure, which will be supported by management purchases of shares from time to time on the open market and to be documented and filed with pertinent regulatory authorities, is testament to management's increasing confidence in Gen2 Technologies underlying business fundamentals and prospects for inflection in business operations.

As communicated to the markets previously, traction continues to be gained on various initiatives, including the cutting-edge Iris Media Network. Management expects 2021 to be a transformative year for shareholders and looks forward to various catalysts including developments on its proposed new share ticker and previously announced plans for a 3:1 forward split.

For more information on Gen2 Technologies, please see the Iris Token whitepaper at www.brkgen2.com and keep up to date by visiting the company's new Twitter page, at Twitter handle @Gen2Technologi1, for all new official information.

For further queries, please feel free to email our IR at: [email protected]

BRK Inc./Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:
[email protected]
brkgen2.com
(702) 572-5080

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gen2-technologies-brkk-execs-opt-for-shares-in-light-of-improving-business-301227640.html

SOURCE Gen2 Technologies Inc.


