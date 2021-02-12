Synaptogenix to Participate in the Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (OTC: SNPX), an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Alan Tuchman M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Daniel Alkon M.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will host a group presentation at the MicroCap Rodeo's Winter Wonderland Conference on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 at 11:30 am EDT, and hold one-on-one meetings on February 18th and 19th.

The Winter Wonderland "Best Ideas from the Buyside" conference will be held February 16th through 19th, 2021 with 25-minute virtual presentations on the 16th and 17th, and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors on the 18th and 19th.

The conference is 100% curated by leading micro-cap buy-side fund managers. Please visit the event website at https://microcaprodeo.com to register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Synaptogenix.

About Synaptogenix, Inc.

Synaptogenix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has historically worked to develop novel neuro-regenerative drug therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Synaptogenix has conducted clinical and preclinical studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, Bryostatin-1, in Alzheimer's disease, and preclinical studies for rare diseases such as Fragile X syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett syndrome, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Synaptogenix for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,600 people in cancer and AD studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs.

Additional information about Synaptogenix, Inc. may be found on its website: www.synaptogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Phase 2 study and further studies, and continued development of use of Bryostatin-1 for AD and other cognitive diseases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that we will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's patent portfolio, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company's raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement its business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact information:

Investors and Media

Investor Relations

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

[email protected]

(646)536-7331

Robert Weinstein

Chief Financial Officer

Synaptogenix, Inc.

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synaptogenix-to-participate-in-the-winter-wonderland--best-ideas-from-the-buy-side-conference-301227465.html

SOURCE Synaptogenix, Inc.