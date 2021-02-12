Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Acquires Accudata Systems, Inc., a Leading Texas-based IT Solutions Provider

Converge continues to grow its business and its foothold in Texas with its 18th acquisition.

TORONTO, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Accudata Systems, Inc., an IT consulting and integration firm with a 38 year history of providing high-impact IT infrastructure and security solutions and services. Accudata is the 18th acquisition completed by Converge.

The acquisition of Accudata adds extensive market and industry experience, deep customer relationships, and a highly-regarded organization to Converge's already substantial practice. Accudata also brings longstanding and well-maintained relationships with partners such as Microsoft and Cisco, both of whom have been working with Accudata for more than 25 years. Furthermore, the acquisition grows Converge's market presence in Texas, giving customers located in the central area of the United States more access to Converge's ever-growing IT capabilities.

"We are proud of our dedicated team members and what every one of them has helped us build at Accudata over the past 38 years," said Patrick Vardeman, CEO of Accudata and a 20-year company veteran. "We believe our future growth opportunities are immense as part of Converge. The increased capabilities, technology offerings, and nationwide coverage will deepen our skillset and create additional opportunities for our employees while delivering increased value to our customers. We look forward to what we can do for our customers present and future under the Converge umbrella."

"Having Accudata join the Converge family is an excellent move for the Company which we are thrilled about," said Greg Berard, President of Converge. "It's rare to find people who have been in the IT industry for as long as Accudata's been, and the reason they've been so successful is simple; they put their customers' needs first. Accudata will expand our technical skills and capabilities around cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services. It will also give us further reach across Texas and the West Coast, continuing to drive more value with our clients in the Central and West Regions."

Accudata Systems, Inc. marks the eighteenth acquisition completed by Converge since October 2017. Converge's family of companies also includes Corus Group, LLC; Northern Micro, Inc.; 10084182 Canada Inc. operating as Becker-Carroll; Key Information Systems, Inc.; BlueChip Tek, Inc.; Lighthouse Computer Systems, Inc.; Software Information Systems LLC.; Nordisk Systems, Inc.; Essex Technology Group, Inc.; Datatrend Technologies, Inc.; VSS, LLC; Solutions PCD, Inc.; Unique Digital, Inc.; Workgroup Connections, Inc.; Vivvo Application Studios LTD.; Vicom Computer Services, Inc.; and CarpeDatum LLC.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

About Accudata Systems, Inc.

Accudata Systems is an IT consulting and integration firm with over 38 years of experience providing high-impact IT infrastructure services and integrated solutions. As a trusted advisor, we help our clients incorporate innovative networking technologies into their IT environments while preserving performance, availability, and security. With an unwavering commitment to customer service and satisfaction since our founding in 1982, Accudata has grown to become one of the largest and most trusted IT integrators in the country. To learn more about Accudata Systems, visit http://www.accudatasystems.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," "plans," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts," "estimates," "believes," or intends," or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

