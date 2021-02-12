MatchCraft Leverages Yelp to Offer Expanded Customer Engagement Opportunities for Local Businesses

Creator of leading digital ad platform, AdVantage™, releases new feature for creating and managing Yelp Ads

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MatchCraft, the leading platform for selling and managing digital marketing campaigns at scale, recently introduced its latest integration: Yelp Ads. By partnering with Yelp Inc . (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, we're able to bring this new offering to clients to serve as an additional traffic source for local business advertisers to reach customers.

The integration of Yelp Ads into the AdVantageTM platform enables reseller and agency partners to offer their advertisers expanded access to new inventory and an extensive audience with high purchase intent. A single point of entry for provisioning and managing Yelp campaigns alongside paid search, social and display campaigns offers efficiency of scale. Merchant advertisers gain access to customers when they are looking to connect with a business and benefit from the added ability to view cross-channel performance reporting.

"As advertising resellers strive for efficiencies in their media buying workflows, we're thrilled that Yelp has been integrated into the MatchCraft AdVantage™ platform," said Chad Richard, senior vice president, business and corporate development at Yelp. "This integration will enable MatchCraft advertisers to reach Yelp's high-intent audience which trusts our content to inform their purchasing decisions. Through this integration, buyers can leverage AdVantage™ to seamlessly include Yelp into their broader strategic digital media buys."

"We are excited to add another inventory channel in the lineup of Social, Search and Display options for our partners and their local merchant advertisers," said Sandy Lohr, CEO, MatchCraft. "The addition of Yelp inventory into our suite of solutions opens up previously untapped access to potential customers. The addition not only opens new inventory sources, it provides a scalable solution for driving maximum return on ad spend."

