>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Alfa Laval Joins the Carrier Alliance Supplier Program

February 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:CARR -0.4%

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 12, 2021

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, is proud to announce that Alfa Laval has joined the Carrier Alliance program by execution of a strategic long-term agreement. As part of this agreement, Alfa Laval will supply engineered heat exchangers across Carrier's Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration portfolios globally.

"We are pleased to welcome Alfa Laval as one of the newest Carrier Alliance suppliers with the execution of this global long-term agreement," said Ed Dunn, vice president, Supply Chain, Carrier. "Over the years, Alfa Laval has supported Carrier by providing best-in-class components that help improve reliability, reduce operating cost and increase uptime."

Carrier and Alfa Laval have collaborated for many years in Carrier's Refrigeration and Commercial HVAC businesses, with a focus on developing more sustainable solutions and reducing the environmental impact of heating and cooling equipment components. Alfa Laval's unique range of features for their heat exchangers helps improve thermal efficiency and optimize pressure drops, reducing energy consumption in HVAC and refrigeration equipment.

Designed to optimize and strengthen the supply chain and help drive cost savings, Carrier launched the Carrier Alliance program to help provide certainty, security and growth opportunities for Carrier and its key suppliers. Joining the Carrier Alliance program is a win-win for Carrier and Alfa Laval as it establishes Alfa Laval as a key supplier across Carrier businesses and paves the way for future opportunities to supply innovative technologies across Carrier's portfolio.

"Sustainability and energy efficiency are core values for Alfa Laval and play an important role in our product development. Therefore, it is especially rewarding to have our heat exchangers onboard Carrier systems and be part of delivering those values to the industry. In addition, a customer-centric organization and first-class manufacturing capabilities make us the right fit for the Carrier Alliance. We look forward to continuing this great collaboration," said Fredrik Ekström, president, Business Unit Brazed & Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers, Alfa Laval.

For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com/suppliers or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:

Danielle Canzanella


860-221-8457


[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-joins-the-carrier-alliance-supplier-program-301227310.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)