AAM Awarded Next Generation Ram Heavy Duty Axle and Driveshaft Program

DETROIT, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) has secured the next generation axle and driveshaft program for Ram's heavy duty pick-up trucks. As Ram's strategic driveline supplier through 2030, AAM expects current and future sales related to this program to exceed several billion dollars over the lifetime of this award.

"AAM is pleased to continue our long-term partnership with Ram as the supplier of axles and driveshafts for the 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickup trucks. We look forward to providing our latest and most efficient driveline technologies as Ram's strategic supplier for the next-generation of this key vehicle program," said David C. Dauch, AAM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This vehicle program continues AAM's mission to support growth in advanced vehicle technologies."

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

