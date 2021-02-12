>
DLA Piper advises GigCapital4 in its upsized US$360 million IPO

February 12, 2021 | About: NAS:GIGGU -0.67%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented GigCapital4, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIGGU) in its upsized initial public offering of 35,880,000 units, after exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant of the company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of the company's common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

GigCapital4 is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) and sustainable industries.

"We were pleased to bring together our extensive capital markets capabilities and our experience advising SPACs on complex transactions to assist GigCapital4 in its IPO," said Jeffrey Selman, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Selman (San Francisco), the DLA Piper team representing GigCapital4 included partner Ben Griebe and associate Elena Nrtina (both of Silicon Valley) and Spencer Hodson (Sacramento).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dla-piper-advises-gigcapital4-in-its-upsized-us360-million-ipo-301227642.html

SOURCE DLA Piper


