Idex Corp (IEX) SVP - CFO William K Grogan Sold $798,760 of Shares

SVP - CFO of Idex Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William K Grogan (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of IEX on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $199.69 a share. The total sale was $798,760.

IDEX Corp produces and distributes flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules. Its business segments are Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety/Diversified Products. IDEX Corp has a market cap of $14.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $197.610000 with a P/E ratio of 39.92 and P/S ratio of 6.40. The dividend yield of IDEX Corp stocks is 1.01%. IDEX Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated IDEX Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with IDEX Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP - CFO William K Grogan sold 4,000 shares of IEX stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $199.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IEX, click here