Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) CEO C Taylor Pickett Sold $1 million of Shares

CEO of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) C Taylor Pickett (insider trades) sold 27,825 shares of OHI on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $37.09 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. It is engaged in investing in income-producing healthcare facilities, including long-term care facilities located in the United States and United Kingdom. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a market cap of $8.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.580000 with a P/E ratio of 54.46 and P/S ratio of 9.79. The dividend yield of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc stocks is 7.14%. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 27,825 shares of OHI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $37.09. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Burke W Whitman bought 500 shares of OHI stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $36.34. The price of the stock has increased by 3.41% since.

Chief Corp Development Officer Steven J Insoft sold 25,000 shares of OHI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.11% since.

