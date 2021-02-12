Third Avenue Management Buys Lazard, ProAssurance Corp, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Sells Vornado Realty Trust, Lennar Corp, Lennar Corp

Investment company Third Avenue Management (Current Portfolio) buys Lazard, ProAssurance Corp, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, Liberty Braves Group, sells Vornado Realty Trust, Lennar Corp, Lennar Corp, FedEx Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Avenue Management. As of 2020Q4, Third Avenue Management owns 64 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LAZ, PRA, SPY,

LAZ, PRA, SPY, Added Positions: PB, HBB, AMH, KFY, BATRA, SBSI, CALM, WASH, MAC, SEB, CTO,

PB, HBB, AMH, KFY, BATRA, SBSI, CALM, WASH, MAC, SEB, CTO, Reduced Positions: VNO, LEN.B, LEN, BAM, WY, MYRG, FPH, ESS, HCC, JBGS, PLD, VC, ORI, TDW, ALCO, RYN, HA, LOW, DORM, MHK, UHAL, EXP, FR, CBRE, FNF, CMA, SRG, ATNI, NXRT, KALU, CIO, FRPH,

VNO, LEN.B, LEN, BAM, WY, MYRG, FPH, ESS, HCC, JBGS, PLD, VC, ORI, TDW, ALCO, RYN, HA, LOW, DORM, MHK, UHAL, EXP, FR, CBRE, FNF, CMA, SRG, ATNI, NXRT, KALU, CIO, FRPH, Sold Out: FDX, AGX, CARE,