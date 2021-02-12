Third Avenue Management Buys Lazard, ProAssurance Corp, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Sells Vornado Realty Trust, Lennar Corp, Lennar Corp

Investment company Third Avenue Management (Current Portfolio) buys Lazard, ProAssurance Corp, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, Liberty Braves Group, sells Vornado Realty Trust, Lennar Corp, Lennar Corp, FedEx Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Avenue Management. As of 2020Q4, Third Avenue Management owns 64 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LAZ, PRA, SPY,
- Added Positions: PB, HBB, AMH, KFY, BATRA, SBSI, CALM, WASH, MAC, SEB, CTO,
- Reduced Positions: VNO, LEN.B, LEN, BAM, WY, MYRG, FPH, ESS, HCC, JBGS, PLD, VC, ORI, TDW, ALCO, RYN, HA, LOW, DORM, MHK, UHAL, EXP, FR, CBRE, FNF, CMA, SRG, ATNI, NXRT, KALU, CIO, FRPH,
- Sold Out: FDX, AGX, CARE,
- Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) - 8,804,142 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.38%
- Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 1,337,290 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.73%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,006,002 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.2%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 314,604 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
- Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 480,974 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.11%
Third Avenue Management initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 366,216 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: ProAssurance Corp (PRA)
Third Avenue Management initiated holding in ProAssurance Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.62 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 297,038 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Third Avenue Management initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $391.572900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 377 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)
Third Avenue Management added to a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc by 43.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $70.01, with an estimated average price of $61.49. The stock is now traded at around $70.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 107,928 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB)
Third Avenue Management added to a holding in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co by 195.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $19.67. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 186,030 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)
Third Avenue Management added to a holding in Liberty Braves Group by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $20.44 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 174,128 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI)
Third Avenue Management added to a holding in Southside Bancshares Inc by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $28.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 180,778 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)
Third Avenue Management added to a holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $38.88 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,293 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. Sold Out: Argan Inc (AGX)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Argan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $44.92. Sold Out: Carter Bankshares Inc (CARE)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Carter Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $6.77 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $8.53.
