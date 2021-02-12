Yacktman Asset Management Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Ingredion Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Fox Corp, Macy's Inc

Investment company Yacktman Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Ingredion Inc, Unilever PLC, Trecora Resources, sells The Walt Disney Co, Fox Corp, Macy's Inc, Unilever NV, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Yacktman Asset Management owns 61 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TSN, UL, EPM,
- Added Positions: SCHW, INGR, TREC, COP, MU, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, FOXA, FOX, M, PG, MSFT, PEP, SYY, JNJ, KO, UHAL, NWSA, BKNG, CTSH, HUN, ORCL, STT, MSM, CSCO, ACA, WDR, EAF, NWS, BRK.B, INFY, TLYS, VMI, SYK,
- Sold Out: UN, AMTD,
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 3,244,727 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
- Sysco Corp (SYY) - 5,924,876 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,142,705 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 2,356,885 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,844,041 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 2,599,637 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 242,614 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM)
Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $3.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 7732.82%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $57.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 3,462,106 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 168.67%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,395,805 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Trecora Resources (TREC)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Trecora Resources by 52.16%. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $7.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 636,023 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 193.30%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $391.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,056 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43. Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)
Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4. Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.97%. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $188.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 2,356,885 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Fox Corp by 34.58%. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 4,598,786 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Macy's Inc (M)
Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 28.32%. The sale prices were between $5.81 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 25,153,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.
