PRIMECAP Management Buys Morgan Stanley, Intel Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Cree Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company PRIMECAP Management (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Intel Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, FibroGen Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Cree Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Exact Sciences Corp, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PRIMECAP Management. As of 2020Q4, PRIMECAP Management owns 319 stocks with a total value of $134.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MS, GS, FCX, DASH, LUNG, CVX, KEX, VLO, ALLO, SKLZ, MASS, DOCU, WAT, BYND, AVO, SAFE, SEER, TTWO, PEAK,

Added Positions: INTC, WFC, FGEN, RNG, BAC, BNTX, RYTM, BIDU, UBER, LVS, LYV, AMBA, WDC, GH, AMH, HLT, LIVN, CRWD, MSGE, ARE, WVE, RPD, ZI, NGVT, PYPL, NTNX, OKTA, BE, NFE, SWAV, LYFT, TW, TPTX, HCAT, GAN, SLB, AZO, ADSK, COG, CVGW, CCJ, CIEN, CW, EPR, NWL, SAFM, GKOS, SYK, UNH, ULTA, FTI, DOOR, FIVE, IQV, CYBR, CALA, QSR,

Reduced Positions: QCOM, ADBE, MSFT, GOOG, TXN, GOOGL, JPM, CREE, LLY, SNE, TSLA, WHR, AMGN, CAT, MMC, NVDA, MU, LUV, BABA, AZN, FDX, SGEN, TMO, NVS, RTX, SPLK, ABMD, ALB, EXAS, FLEX, KLAC, NTAP, DFS, ASML, ATVI, BSX, INTU, AAPL, BMY, CSCO, ERIC, HPQ, MKTX, MDT, PKI, RCL, UAL, OLED, DIS, ZBH, IRBT, TMUS, PODD, CHGG, AAL, HPE, ELAN, PINS, ABT, A, AMAT, CVS, KMX, GLW, DSGX, EOG, ENTG, GD, IEX, ILMN, J, LB, MGM, MRK, NKTR, NOK, NTRS, NUAN, PXD, PGR, RJF, BB, TER, TRMB, UPS, DAL, ACM, V, PANW, NCLH, MTLS, HUBS, KEYS, PRSP, ALC, OTIS, ALK, MATX, ALKS, MO, ARNA, ACLS, CERS, CME, STZ, DRI, DE, DBD, EA, FORM, ROCK, HA, IMAX, JBLU, LGF.B, NNBR, NSC, NUVA, OSIS, OSUR, PBH, ROK, RYAAY, SNY, SWN, SSYS, AXON, TXT, RIG, TSN, USB, VFC, EBAY, VG, AWI, ALGT, ARAY, SCOR, PRO, VMW, MAXR, PM, CFX, DMRC, FLDM, MXL, SAVE, ANGI, CPRI, PNR, MBII, BURL, NMIH, XNCR, BOOT, SIOX, LGF.A, MDB, ALTR, BJ, ARLO, DOW, ADPT, CRNC, CARR,

Sold Out: NBL, BA, MYOK, DXC, NOV, TUESQ, ADNT, NCNO,