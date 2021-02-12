PRIMECAP Management Buys Morgan Stanley, Intel Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Cree Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company PRIMECAP Management (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Intel Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, FibroGen Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Cree Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Exact Sciences Corp, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PRIMECAP Management. As of 2020Q4, PRIMECAP Management owns 319 stocks with a total value of $134.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MS, GS, FCX, DASH, LUNG, CVX, KEX, VLO, ALLO, SKLZ, MASS, DOCU, WAT, BYND, AVO, SAFE, SEER, TTWO, PEAK,
- Added Positions: INTC, WFC, FGEN, RNG, BAC, BNTX, RYTM, BIDU, UBER, LVS, LYV, AMBA, WDC, GH, AMH, HLT, LIVN, CRWD, MSGE, ARE, WVE, RPD, ZI, NGVT, PYPL, NTNX, OKTA, BE, NFE, SWAV, LYFT, TW, TPTX, HCAT, GAN, SLB, AZO, ADSK, COG, CVGW, CCJ, CIEN, CW, EPR, NWL, SAFM, GKOS, SYK, UNH, ULTA, FTI, DOOR, FIVE, IQV, CYBR, CALA, QSR,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM, ADBE, MSFT, GOOG, TXN, GOOGL, JPM, CREE, LLY, SNE, TSLA, WHR, AMGN, CAT, MMC, NVDA, MU, LUV, BABA, AZN, FDX, SGEN, TMO, NVS, RTX, SPLK, ABMD, ALB, EXAS, FLEX, KLAC, NTAP, DFS, ASML, ATVI, BSX, INTU, AAPL, BMY, CSCO, ERIC, HPQ, MKTX, MDT, PKI, RCL, UAL, OLED, DIS, ZBH, IRBT, TMUS, PODD, CHGG, AAL, HPE, ELAN, PINS, ABT, A, AMAT, CVS, KMX, GLW, DSGX, EOG, ENTG, GD, IEX, ILMN, J, LB, MGM, MRK, NKTR, NOK, NTRS, NUAN, PXD, PGR, RJF, BB, TER, TRMB, UPS, DAL, ACM, V, PANW, NCLH, MTLS, HUBS, KEYS, PRSP, ALC, OTIS, ALK, MATX, ALKS, MO, ARNA, ACLS, CERS, CME, STZ, DRI, DE, DBD, EA, FORM, ROCK, HA, IMAX, JBLU, LGF.B, NNBR, NSC, NUVA, OSIS, OSUR, PBH, ROK, RYAAY, SNY, SWN, SSYS, AXON, TXT, RIG, TSN, USB, VFC, EBAY, VG, AWI, ALGT, ARAY, SCOR, PRO, VMW, MAXR, PM, CFX, DMRC, FLDM, MXL, SAVE, ANGI, CPRI, PNR, MBII, BURL, NMIH, XNCR, BOOT, SIOX, LGF.A, MDB, ALTR, BJ, ARLO, DOW, ADPT, CRNC, CARR,
- Sold Out: NBL, BA, MYOK, DXC, NOV, TUESQ, ADNT, NCNO,
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 36,757,185 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,182,729 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.75%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 8,615,785 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 16,978,827 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 15,822,066 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 12,072,976 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $303.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 725,050 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,402,100 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.2 and $189.51, with an estimated average price of $159.61. The stock is now traded at around $209.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 436,442 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)
PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $69.02, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $59.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 732,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 366,441 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,574,166 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)
PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in FibroGen Inc by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,228,020 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 1614.42%. The purchase prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $311.53. The stock is now traded at around $444.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 184,300 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 49.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 995,505 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 88.24%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $59.703600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 963,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)
PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $21.17 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,342,491 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)
PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46. Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. Sold Out: MyoKardia Inc (MYOK)
PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55. Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)
PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35. Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $21.38. Sold Out: Tuesday Morning Corp. (TUESQ)
PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Tuesday Morning Corp.. The sale prices were between $0.97 and $1.93, with an estimated average price of $1.26. Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 34.35%. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. PRIMECAP Management still held 11,584,518 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Cree Inc (CREE)
PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Cree Inc by 46.45%. The sale prices were between $63.21 and $105.9, with an estimated average price of $80.53. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. PRIMECAP Management still held 3,238,650 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 35.42%. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.168900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. PRIMECAP Management still held 1,816,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.
