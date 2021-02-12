>
Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Senior EVP and COO Joseph R Martinetto Sold $9.8 million of Shares

February 12, 2021 | About: SCHW +3.43%

Senior EVP and COO of Charles Schwab Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph R Martinetto (insider trades) sold 175,323 shares of SCHW on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $55.95 a share. The total sale was $9.8 million.

Charles Schwab Corp through its subsidiaries provides retail brokerage and banking, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services. The company's operating business segments are Investor Services and Advisor Services. Charles Schwab Corp has a market cap of $108.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.869900 with a P/E ratio of 27.44 and P/S ratio of 7.18. The dividend yield of Charles Schwab Corp stocks is 1.24%. GuruFocus rated Charles Schwab Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Charles Schwab Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of SCHW stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $54.08. The price of the stock has increased by 7.01% since.
  • Chairman Charles R Schwab sold 250,000 shares of SCHW stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $55.95. The price of the stock has increased by 3.43% since.
  • Senior EVP and COO Joseph R Martinetto sold 175,323 shares of SCHW stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $55.95. The price of the stock has increased by 3.43% since.
  • Director Mark A Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of SCHW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $55.76. The price of the stock has increased by 3.78% since.
  • Chairman Charles R Schwab sold 298,784 shares of SCHW stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $54.46. The price of the stock has increased by 6.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SCHW, click here

.

