D3 Family of Funds Buys Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Fluor Corp, Crawford, Sells Rosetta Stone Inc, Malibu Boats Inc, Geospace Technologies Corp

Investment company D3 Family of Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Fluor Corp, Crawford, USA Technologies Inc, EQT Corp, sells Rosetta Stone Inc, Malibu Boats Inc, Geospace Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D3 Family of Funds. As of 2020Q4, D3 Family of Funds owns 32 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COOP, FLR, CRD.B, USAT, EQT, PZN, GBX, RYI, ARC, KBR, SWN, HSII, UNFI, ORN, PBI, DBI, RAIL, CRD.A, PLCE, CDR, IPI, GCI, BGFV, PBPB, HOFT, HOME, GORO, HOPE, NL, RRC,

Added Positions: FTK, HWCC,

FTK, HWCC, Sold Out: RST, MBUU, GEOS,