D3 Family of Funds Buys Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Fluor Corp, Crawford, Sells Rosetta Stone Inc, Malibu Boats Inc, Geospace Technologies Corp

Investment company D3 Family of Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Fluor Corp, Crawford, USA Technologies Inc, EQT Corp, sells Rosetta Stone Inc, Malibu Boats Inc, Geospace Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D3 Family of Funds. As of 2020Q4, D3 Family of Funds owns 32 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: COOP, FLR, CRD.B, USAT, EQT, PZN, GBX, RYI, ARC, KBR, SWN, HSII, UNFI, ORN, PBI, DBI, RAIL, CRD.A, PLCE, CDR, IPI, GCI, BGFV, PBPB, HOFT, HOME, GORO, HOPE, NL, RRC,
- Added Positions: FTK, HWCC,
- Sold Out: RST, MBUU, GEOS,
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 1,313,592 shares, 37.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fluor Corp (FLR) - 709,948 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Crawford & Co (CRD.B) - 1,564,025 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- USA Technologies Inc (USAT) - 994,144 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) - 4,684,632 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 562.61%
D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.73%. The holding were 1,313,592 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Fluor Corp (FLR)
D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.5%. The holding were 709,948 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Crawford & Co (CRD.B)
D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Crawford & Co. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $8.21, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.42%. The holding were 1,564,025 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: USA Technologies Inc (USAT)
D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in USA Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $9.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.64%. The holding were 994,144 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)
D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $16.16, with an estimated average price of $14.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.93%. The holding were 759,188 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)
D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Pzena Investment Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $5 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $6.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 111,010 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)
D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Flotek Industries Inc by 562.61%. The purchase prices were between $1.97 and $2.97, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 4,684,632 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC)
D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Houston Wire & Cable Co by 115.22%. The purchase prices were between $2.53 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 2,043,358 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)
D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The sale prices were between $29.88 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $29.94. Sold Out: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)
D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $50.5 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $57.81. Sold Out: Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS)
D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Geospace Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $5.13 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $6.86.
