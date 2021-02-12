Yale University Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells GSX Techedu Inc, DocuSign Inc, Asana Inc

New Haven, CT, based Investment company Yale University (Current Portfolio) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Peloton Interactive Inc, Twilio Inc, sells GSX Techedu Inc, DocuSign Inc, Asana Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yale University. As of 2020Q4, Yale University owns 10 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ZM, EFA, PTON, TWLO, VWO, CLDR, PGNY,
- Added Positions: SPY,
- Sold Out: GSX, DOCU, ASAN, VEA,
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 307,756 shares, 70.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 45,000 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.50%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 131,000 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 50,323 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 8,983 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
Yale University initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $429.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 70.47%. The holding were 307,756 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Yale University initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $76.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.49%. The holding were 131,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Yale University initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $152.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 50,323 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Yale University initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $433.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 8,983 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Yale University initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.137600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Yale University initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 92,112 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Yale University added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: GSX Techedu Inc (GSX)
Yale University sold out a holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $72.6. Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Yale University sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Yale University sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $25.56. Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Yale University sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.
