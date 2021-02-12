Causeway Capital Management Llc Buys Concentrix Corp, Fiserv Inc, Synchrony Financial, Sells Linde PLC, Baidu Inc, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Causeway Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Concentrix Corp, Fiserv Inc, Synchrony Financial, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, sells Linde PLC, Baidu Inc, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Synnex Corp, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Causeway Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Causeway Capital Management Llc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CNXC, FISV, SYF, ARE, CARR, HRC, GFI, CS,
- Added Positions: PBR.A, MELI, COP, G, VALE, HDB, INFY, SNY, TOT, WIT, QFIN, INDA, IBN, SMFG, TAK, KSA,
- Reduced Positions: BIDU, RYAAY, SNX, GE, SPR, C, MBT, JLL, ALK, RGA, TSM, LVS, GOOG, CHL, VIPS, ASH, LDOS, WFC, BKNG, ORCL, DIS, AFL, JD, SABR, BABA, ING, BCS, YUMC, BTI, ABB, BP, EDU, BBVA, ESNT, EXC, PUK, YY, DQ, AVGO, MT, NVS, YNDX, BTG, VEDL, PKX, SAP, SKM, RDY, SNP, CLS, TTM,
- Sold Out: LIN, CCEP, FDX, BXP, MC, RELX, MFGP,
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 2,785,043 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.26%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 5,061,135 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
- Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 4,991,756 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.26%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,085,195 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,873,225 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01%
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $109.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 774,608 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $109.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 651,244 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,392,257 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.51 and $178.22, with an estimated average price of $165.31. The stock is now traded at around $172.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 224,001 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 999,935 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.91 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $93.63. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 378,873 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 162.42%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 5,948,320 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 293.09%. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1946.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 17,689 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,526,215 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Genpact Ltd (G)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.01 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,352,481 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $82.894100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 587,145 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $47.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 449,586 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63. Sold Out: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.3. Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.43. Sold Out: Moelis & Co (MC)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Moelis & Co. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $40.3. Sold Out: RELX PLC (RELX)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $19.73 and $24.95, with an estimated average price of $22.92. Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 31.26%. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $313.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.98%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 2,785,043 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Synnex Corp (SNX)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Synnex Corp by 81.53%. The sale prices were between $65.95 and $83.76, with an estimated average price of $76.59. The stock is now traded at around $89.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 147,771 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: General Electric Co (GE)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 74.58%. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 3,772,309 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 61.95%. The sale prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 1,322,141 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 43.41%. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 1,220,128 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC by 89.35%. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 476,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.
