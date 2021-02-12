Olstein Capital Management, L.P. Buys Quest Diagnostics Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, eBay Inc, Sells Greenbrier Inc, The Middleby Corp, Caterpillar Inc

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Olstein Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Quest Diagnostics Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, eBay Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, CBRE Group Inc, sells Greenbrier Inc, The Middleby Corp, Caterpillar Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Aptiv PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Olstein Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Olstein Capital Management, L.P. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $627 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DGX, KDP, CBRE, BRC,
- Added Positions: WBA, EBAY, DISCK, EFX, DENN, INTC, CENTA, WLTW, JNJ, SLB, BDX, PBH, SPGI, BAX, CSCO, INS, OMC, BIG, RTX, CBRL, WFC, LOW, MCO, HOMB, BLBD, ACN, JBLU, DNOW, MHK, DIS, MSFT, IART, DAL, FHB, CVS, ST,
- Reduced Positions: FDX, TPR, GOOG, KEYS, DIN, GNRC, UNH, IVZ, GM, ETN, BKNG, WDC, WCC, UHS, GS, CFG, GLW, MA, MDT, TRV, AXP, V, DD, TXN, KLIC, EMN, WNC, ZBH, VIAC, AXTA, MCD, WRK, SHYF, LCUT,
- Sold Out: GBX, MIDD, CAT, APTV, SEAS, IR, LFUS, ZBRA, SNA, DHR, AGCO,
- Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 688,000 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.15%
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 396,000 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.99%
- Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 873,500 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.83%
- WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 178,000 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.82%
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 347,200 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.87 and $128.05, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $126.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.92 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.66. The stock is now traded at around $70.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Brady Corp (BRC)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Brady Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 396,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 48.53%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 202,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $136.6 and $195.17, with an estimated average price of $168.28. The stock is now traded at around $177.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Denny's Corp (DENN)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Denny's Corp by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 643,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 222,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Central Garden & Pet Co by 139.47%. The purchase prices were between $34.49 and $39.6, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $37.31, with an estimated average price of $33.06. Sold Out: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in The Middleby Corp. The sale prices were between $93.72 and $139.02, with an estimated average price of $121.19. Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. Sold Out: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $20.21 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $26.14. Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $34.94 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $41.47.
