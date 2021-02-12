>
M&g Investment Management Ltd Buys Coca-Cola Co, JD.com Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, JPMorgan Chase, American Express Co

February 12, 2021 | About: KO +0.78% JD +0.31% INTC +1.99% CSCO -0.61% PG -0.55% HTHT +1.09% HUYA +2.16% SYY +0.03% SCHW +4.04% VTRS +0% NNN -0.73% HIW -1.26%

London, X0, based Investment company M&g Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, JD.com Inc, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, JPMorgan Chase, American Express Co, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&g Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, M&g Investment Management Ltd owns 416 stocks with a total value of $13.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m%26g+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
  1. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 4,342,665 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  2. Linde PLC (LIN) - 221,407 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.98%
  3. Methanex Corp (MEOH) - 14,224,675 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
  4. Alcon Inc (ALC) - 180,156 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,554,894 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.15%
New Purchase: HUYA Inc (HUYA)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in HUYA Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,536,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 226,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $57.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 159,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 218,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.82. The stock is now traded at around $42.300400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 54,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 58,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 181.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 3,233,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 71.18%. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,638,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 383.85%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,405,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,895,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 40.97%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $127.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 880,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 148.70%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,106,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.53.

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.94.

Sold Out: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.48.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $122.5 and $176.44, with an estimated average price of $152.82.

Sold Out: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $255.04.



