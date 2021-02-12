M&g Investment Management Ltd Buys Coca-Cola Co, JD.com Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, JPMorgan Chase, American Express Co

London, X0, based Investment company M&g Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, JD.com Inc, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, JPMorgan Chase, American Express Co, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&g Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, M&g Investment Management Ltd owns 416 stocks with a total value of $13.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HUYA, SYY, SCHW, VTRS, HIW, NNN, MCO, IDXX, IP, MODV, LEA, STMP, SWI, VIVO, MTD, HOLX, OMI, PKG, SBGI, PSB, REZI, RPM, SGT, DAR, CMBM, CCS, CHRW, WAB, BEPC, VNDA, UNFI, DDOG, DELL, DLTH, TREX, TBIO, ALLY, XLNX, SHW, Z, WPC, WDAY, SJM, SNA, VRSN, UBER, TT, FCX, ADI, AY, COF, CBRE, CB, CMA, GLW, CMI, DHI, FBHS, RBA, HAS, HCA, K, MAR, MAS, MELI, NIO, NVR, PAYX,

KO, MSFT, JD, INTC, CSCO, PG, HTHT, CCI, FNV, LOW, AMT, BDX, MDT, ATVI, COR, UNF, JOBS, APD, SHOP, ATO, EQIX, NXPI, RSG, RY, TD, CNI, CVS, EBAY, FIS, HDB, JNJ, JCI, ON, TRV, ABBV, MO, AMSF, GOLD, BFAM, CP, HOLI, ILMN, IPGP, TMO, YUMC, AMZN, AWK, BLL, BMO, BGNE, CM, CNQ, CGC, CARR, GIB, CME, DHR, DXC, RACE, FTS, HIG, LOGI, MA, NEE, NEP, NTR, PRDO, QSR, RCI, SIMO, SPTN, LRN, SLF, SU, WCN, WPM, MMM, ABT, AFL, AEM, AAWW, BHC, BCE, CVE, CTXS, CNHI, DE, DX, ETN, EXPD, FITB, FTNT, GPC, HPQ, IMO, INTU, KEY, LSTR, HZO, MCD, NFLX, NUS, PCAR, PBA, POOL, RLGY, REGN, SJR, SWKS, FTI, TECK, TU, TER, TSLA, TRI, HEAR, VRSK, VSTO, WMT, XYL, Reduced Positions: MLM, JPM, AXP, C, WFC, BAC, AJG, ANTM, FRC, V, LIN, TCOM, AAPL, MMC, BK, OKE, KLAC, WY, ADP, MEOH, BR, CMCSA, MFC, AVGO, HCM, CL, DIS, PFE, BABA, GOOGL, CSX, LRCX, BAM, LNG, EIX, FDX, GRMN, HD, MDLZ, PEP, PNC, AES, MSI, SRE, MTB, MRK, OC, SPGI, TSM, TFC, BLK, CTSH, STZ, ENB, EURN, F, LHX, TGT, VZ, BIDU, BNS, BIIB, CHKP, CVX, EXC, GGG, GWPH, KOS, ORCL, PGR, DGX, SEDG, TXN, TSCO, UNH, A, ALXN, GOOG, T, ADSK, ATHM, BMRN, CI, CCEP, COP, DQ, DG, EXP, STAY, FICO, FL, GNRC, GE, GM, GILD, HPE, HUM, IPG, KTB, KR, LLY, LKQ, L, MET, MU, TAP, MS, NYCB, NEM, NWSA, NKE, OSK, FLOW, STLD, SYK, TPR, TSN, VRTX, VOYA, WRK, ZTS, ALL, ABC, AMGN, AMAT, ADM, AZO, BBY, BA, BAH, BG, CFFN, CAT, COLM, COTY, DOCU, UFS, EA, ENR, XOM, FISV, GD, HASI, HES, HZNP, IBN, ITW, IBM, LH, EL, LUMN, MAN, NTES, EDU, NVDA, ODFL, OHI, TROW, RMD, TDS, TDG, USM, VSH, WMK, WDC, YETI, ZBRA,

UBS Group AG (UBS) - 4,342,665 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Linde PLC (LIN) - 221,407 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.98% Methanex Corp (MEOH) - 14,224,675 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 180,156 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,554,894 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.15%

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in HUYA Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,536,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 226,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $57.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 159,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 218,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.82. The stock is now traded at around $42.300400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 54,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 58,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 181.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 3,233,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 71.18%. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,638,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 383.85%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,405,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,895,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 40.97%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $127.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 880,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 148.70%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,106,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.53.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.94.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.48.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $122.5 and $176.44, with an estimated average price of $152.82.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $255.04.