SolGold PLC Announces Half-yearly Financial Report

Half-Yearly Financial Report

Quarterly MD&A Filed in Canada

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / The Board of SolGold ("SolGold" or the "Company") (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to advise all shareholders and interested investors of the release of the Company's interim financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2020. The interim financial report is included as part of this announcement.

Further, the Board advises shareholders and interested investors that the Company's website also contains access to additional information required to be filed on SEDAR in Canada in connection with the Company's quarterly financial period ended 31 December 2020. This additional information is available in the Financial Reports section of the Investor Centre on the Company's website: www.solgold.com.au

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

CONTACTS

