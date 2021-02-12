>
Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

February 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:B


The Board of Directors of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) per share. The dividend will be payable March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2021.



Barnes Group Inc. and its predecessor companies have paid a cash dividend to stockholders on a continuous basis since 1934.



ABOUT BARNES GROUP



Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. Barnes Group’s skilled and dedicated employees around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. For more information, visit [url="]www.BGInc.com[/url].

