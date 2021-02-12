Tinka Resources To Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, March 11, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTC PINK:TKRFF) announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 10:00 am PT, at Tinka's headquarters located at Suite 1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company's Notice of AGM, the accompanying management proxy circular and related meeting materials (the "Proxy Materials") have been sent out today to shareholders. The record date for the AGM is February 4, 2021. Copies of the Proxy Materials, as well as Tinka's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, are available for download on Tinka's website at www.tinkaresources.com or under Tinka's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In light of the ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate the potential risks to the health and safety of all concerned, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote their proxies in advance of the AGM by phone, email or online voting rather than attend the AGM in person.

We ask that all questions which shareholders wish to raise be submitted to [email protected] in advance of the AGM.

On behalf of the Board, "Graham Carman" Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO Investor Information:

www.tinkaresources.com

Rob Bruggeman 1.416.884.3556

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Mariana Bermudez 1.604.699.0202

[email protected]

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver project in central Peru. The Ayawilca Zinc Zone has an estimated Indicated resource of 11.7 Mt grading 6.9% zinc, 15 g/t silver & 0.2% lead and an Inferred resource of 45.0 Mt grading 5.6% zinc, 17 g/t silver & 0.2% lead (dated November 26, 2018). The Colqui Silver Zone (oxide) has an estimated Indicated resource of 7.4 Mt grading 60 g/t silver, and an Inferred resource of 8.5 Mt grading 48 g/t silver occurring from surface (dated May 25, 2016). A Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Zinc Zone was released on July 2, 2019 (see release). Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO and, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations: timing of planned drill programs and results varying from expectations; delay in obtaining results; expectations regarding the Ayawilca Project PEA; the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current coronavirus pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, operations and financial condition; changes in world metal markets; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions; imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries; success of future development initiatives; competition and operating performance; environmental and safety risks; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities; community agreements and relations; and, other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

