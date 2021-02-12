iFabric Engages Independent Trading Group for Market Making Services

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / iFabric Corp. (the "Company" or "iFabric") (TSX:IFA)(OTC PINK:IFABF) announced today that it has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and other marketplaces, as applicable, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX and other applicable regulation. The objective is to maintain a reasonable market and improve the liquidity of the Common Shares.

Pursuant to the terms of a services agreement (the "Services Agreement"), ITG will receive compensation of C$6,000 per month (plus applicable taxes), payable on the first business day of each month, for an initial term of three months (the "Initial Term"), with services commencing on February 12, 2021. The Services Agreement will renew for subsequent one (1) month terms (each, an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. The Services Agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice.

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp www.ifabriccorp.com is listed on the TSX and currently has 26.5 million shares issued and outstanding. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove"), the Company offers a variety of products and services in both of its strategic divisions:

IFTNA is focused on performance apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, as well as proprietary chemical formulations that render fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces intelligent, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the consumer.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

