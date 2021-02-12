Identillect Technologies Grants Incentive Stock Options

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Identillect Technologies Corp., (TSXV:ID)(FRA:8ID) the industry leader in compliant email security, announces that it has granted a total of 9,550,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 per share and expire in 5 years.
About Identillect
Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.
Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.
