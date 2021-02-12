>
Identillect Technologies Grants Incentive Stock Options

February 12, 2021 | About: TSXV:ID +80% FRA:8ID +60%

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Identillect Technologies Corp., (TSXV:ID)(FRA:8ID) the industry leader in compliant email security, announces that it has granted a total of 9,550,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 per share and expire in 5 years.

image-20210209151103-1.png

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Todd Sexton
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (949) 468-7878
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Identillect Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629555/Identillect-Technologies-Grants-Incentive-Stock-Options

img.ashx?id=629555

