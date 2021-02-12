>
Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 18, 2021

February 12, 2021 | About: KAI +2.81%

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (: KAI) announced it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 and will hold a webcast the next day, Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time. During the call the Company will discuss its fourth quarter and full-year financial performance and future expectations.

To listen to the call live, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. To participate in the live question and answer session, dial 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or +1-704-385-4884 outside the U.S., and reference participant passcode 2636925. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through March 19, 2021.

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,600 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

