Merit Medical Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results on February 24, 2021

February 12, 2021

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ( MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Merit will hold its investor conference call (conference ID 8889508) on the same day (Wednesday, February 24, 2021) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific). The telephone numbers to call are (domestic) (844) 578-9672; and (international) (508) 637-5656. A live webcast will also be available for the conference call at merit.com.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

