Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.575 Per Share

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BR) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.575 per share. The dividend is payable on April 2, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4.5 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average U.S. $10 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

