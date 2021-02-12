Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) EVP Global Business Strategy David Montgomery Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP Global Business Strategy of Tempur Sealy International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Montgomery (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of TPX on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $33.5 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Tempur Sealy International Inc is engaged in the home furnishing market. It manufactures bedding products including mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a market cap of $6.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.510000 with a P/E ratio of 27.79 and P/S ratio of 2.01. Tempur Sealy International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tempur Sealy International Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Global Business Strategy David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of TPX stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $29.5. The price of the stock has increased by 10.2% since.

