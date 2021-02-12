Irobot Corp (IRBT) EVP and Chief Legal Officer Glen Daniel Weinstein Sold $941,481 of Shares

EVP and Chief Legal Officer of Irobot Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glen Daniel Weinstein (insider trades) sold 6,976 shares of IRBT on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $134.96 a share. The total sale was $941,481.

iRobot Corp designs and sells small, artificially intelligent consumer robots. The company's most successful products include its automatic Roomba vacuum and the floor-mopping Braava. iRobot Corp has a market cap of $3.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $133.400000 with a P/E ratio of 24.69 and P/S ratio of 2.88. iRobot Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated iRobot Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with iRobot Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Colin M Angle sold 36,086 shares of IRBT stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $104.88. The price of the stock has increased by 27.19% since.

CEO Colin M Angle sold 4,116 shares of IRBT stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $99.53. The price of the stock has increased by 34.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and Chief Legal Officer Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 6,976 shares of IRBT stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $134.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.16% since.

Director Michelle Stacy sold 4,000 shares of IRBT stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $116.5. The price of the stock has increased by 14.51% since.

Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of IRBT stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $92. The price of the stock has increased by 45% since.

