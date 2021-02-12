Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) President and COO Michael C. Colby Sold $3.3 million of Shares

President and COO of Goosehead Insurance Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael C. Colby (insider trades) sold 20,959 shares of GSHD on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $155.09 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Goosehead Insurance Inc has a market cap of $6.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $167.470000 with a P/E ratio of 364.05 and P/S ratio of 30.43. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Goosehead Insurance Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of GSHD stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $160.49. The price of the stock has increased by 4.35% since.

CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of GSHD stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $150.55. The price of the stock has increased by 11.24% since.

CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,703 shares of GSHD stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $150.19. The price of the stock has increased by 11.51% since.

CFO Mark S. Colby sold 400 shares of GSHD stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $150.04. The price of the stock has increased by 11.62% since.

CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of GSHD stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $140.7. The price of the stock has increased by 19.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,695 shares of GSHD stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $155.57. The price of the stock has increased by 7.65% since.

President and COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,959 shares of GSHD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $155.09. The price of the stock has increased by 7.98% since.

President and COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of GSHD stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $151. The price of the stock has increased by 10.91% since.

President and COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of GSHD stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $150.08. The price of the stock has increased by 11.59% since.

President and COO Michael C. Colby sold 884 shares of GSHD stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $150.08. The price of the stock has increased by 11.59% since.

