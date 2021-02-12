Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo Sold $719,168 of Shares

EVP Global Sales of Veeva Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan Mateo (insider trades) sold 2,347 shares of VEEV on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $306.42 a share. The total sale was $719,168.

Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Veeva Systems Inc has a market cap of $48.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $318.030000 with a P/E ratio of 148.60 and P/S ratio of 36.93. Veeva Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 31.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Veeva Systems Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of VEEV stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $306.42. The price of the stock has increased by 3.79% since.

SVP Global Customer Services Frederic Lequient sold 5,000 shares of VEEV stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $300. The price of the stock has increased by 6.01% since.

EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of VEEV stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $290.21. The price of the stock has increased by 9.59% since.

SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of VEEV stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $281.61. The price of the stock has increased by 12.93% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VEEV, click here