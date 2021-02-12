Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) EVP & Chief Info Officer Rahul D Samant Sold $505,415 of Shares

EVP & Chief Info Officer of Delta Air Lines Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rahul D Samant (insider trades) sold 11,806 shares of DAL on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $42.81 a share. The total sale was $505,415.

Delta Air Lines Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. Delta Air Lines Inc has a market cap of $27.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.290000 with and P/S ratio of 1.61. The dividend yield of Delta Air Lines Inc stocks is 0.93%. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Delta Air Lines Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Int Co-CFO & SVP, Fin & Cntlr William C Carroll sold 2,689 shares of DAL stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $38.55. The price of the stock has increased by 12.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

