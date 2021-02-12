Cerence Inc (CRNC) CEO Sanjay Dhawan Sold $3.2 million of Shares

CEO of Cerence Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sanjay Dhawan (insider trades) sold 25,613 shares of CRNC on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $126.63 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Cerence Inc has a market cap of $5.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $133.430000 with a P/E ratio of 494.18 and P/S ratio of 14.80.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 8,581 shares of CRNC stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $119.6. The price of the stock has increased by 11.56% since.

