Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) SEVP & General Counsel J Kevin Mccarthy Sold $1.3 million of Shares

SEVP & General Counsel of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Kevin Mccarthy (insider trades) sold 30,478 shares of BK on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $42.15 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investment company. The company provides investment management, investment services and wealth management that help institutions and individuals succeed in markets all over the world. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a market cap of $37.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.930000 with a P/E ratio of 10.96 and P/S ratio of 2.52. The dividend yield of Bank of New York Mellon Corp stocks is 2.96%. GuruFocus rated Bank of New York Mellon Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SEVP & General Counsel J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,478 shares of BK stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $42.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.52% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BK, click here