Kforce Inc (KFRC) EVP, CFO David M Kelly Sold $712,050 of Shares

EVP, CFO of Kforce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M Kelly (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of KFRC on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $47.47 a share. The total sale was $712,050.

Kforce Inc is a staffing solutions provider. It specializes in proving professional and technical staffing services to varied markets. Kforce Inc has a market cap of $1.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.630000 with a P/E ratio of 17.85 and P/S ratio of 0.74. The dividend yield of Kforce Inc stocks is 1.71%. Kforce Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Kforce Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mark F Furlong sold 25,000 shares of KFRC stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $47.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.55% since.

SVP Finance & Accounting Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of KFRC stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $46.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.

SVP Finance & Accounting Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of KFRC stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $45.12. The price of the stock has increased by 3.35% since.

