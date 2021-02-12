Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Sr. EVP David N Watson Sold $9.6 million of Shares

Sr. EVP of Comcast Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David N Watson (insider trades) sold 181,281 shares of CMCSA on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $52.75 a share. The total sale was $9.6 million.

Comcast Corp is a media and technology company. It mainly involves in the cable industry and owns Comcast Cable, E!, NBCUniversal, and the NBC broadcast network. Comcast Corp has a market cap of $243.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.230000 with a P/E ratio of 23.35 and P/S ratio of 2.38. The dividend yield of Comcast Corp stocks is 1.74%. Comcast Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Comcast Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Comcast Corp. .

Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of CMCSA stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $49.97. The price of the stock has increased by 6.52% since.

