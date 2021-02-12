Viant Technology Inc (DSP) CEO and Chairman Timothy Vanderhook Sold $13.9 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Viant Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy Vanderhook (insider trades) sold 554,036 shares of DSP on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $25 a share. The total sale was $13.9 million.

Viant Technology Inc has a market cap of $3.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.490000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Larry Madden sold 15,000 shares of DSP stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $25.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Elizabeth Goodman Williams bought 25,000 shares of DSP stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $25.

Director Max O Valdes bought 750 shares of DSP stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $25.

COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 554,036 shares of DSP stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $25.

10% Owner Brothers 2 Llc Four sold 910,232 shares of DSP stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $25.

