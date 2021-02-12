>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Viant Technology Inc (DSP) CEO and Chairman Timothy Vanderhook Sold $13.9 million of Shares

February 12, 2021 | About: DSP +14.89%

CEO and Chairman of Viant Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy Vanderhook (insider trades) sold 554,036 shares of DSP on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $25 a share. The total sale was $13.9 million.

Viant Technology Inc has a market cap of $3.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.490000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman Timothy Vanderhook sold 554,036 shares of DSP stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $25.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Larry Madden sold 15,000 shares of DSP stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $25.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Elizabeth Goodman Williams bought 25,000 shares of DSP stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $25.
  • Director Max O Valdes bought 750 shares of DSP stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $25.
  • COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 554,036 shares of DSP stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $25.
  • 10% Owner Brothers 2 Llc Four sold 910,232 shares of DSP stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $25.

For the complete insider trading history of DSP, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)