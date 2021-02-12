Atricure Inc (ATRC) President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel Sold $4.8 million of Shares

President, CEO, & Director of Atricure Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael H Carrel (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of ATRC on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $64 a share. The total sale was $4.8 million.

AtriCure Inc is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures and sells cardiac surgical ablation systems designed to create precise lesions, scars in cardiac, heart, and tissue. It generates revenue by selling disposable surgical devices. AtriCure Inc has a market cap of $3 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.600000 with and P/S ratio of 12.82. AtriCure Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with AtriCure Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel sold 75,000 shares of ATRC stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $64. The price of the stock has increased by 4.06% since.

President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel sold 50,000 shares of ATRC stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $61.5. The price of the stock has increased by 8.29% since.

President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel sold 25,000 shares of ATRC stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has increased by 11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Douglas J Seith sold 14,941 shares of ATRC stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has increased by 11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ATRC, click here