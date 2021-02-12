First Horizon Corp (FHN) President and CEO D Bryan Jordan Sold $1.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of First Horizon Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) D Bryan Jordan (insider trades) sold 97,149 shares of FHN on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $15.62 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

First Horizon National Corp is engaged in providing financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to consumer and commercial customers. First Horizon Corp has a market cap of $8.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.630000 with a P/E ratio of 9.90 and P/S ratio of 2.26. The dividend yield of First Horizon Corp stocks is 3.83%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with First Horizon Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President - Regional Banking Michael J Brown sold 36,616 shares of FHN stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $14.49. The price of the stock has increased by 7.87% since.

Sr EVP & Chief Credit Officer Susan L Springfield sold 25,151 shares of FHN stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $13.79. The price of the stock has increased by 13.34% since.

