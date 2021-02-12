Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP) EVP, Technical Operations Michael A. Desjardin Sold $970,740 of Shares

EVP, Technical Operations of Horizon Therapeutics Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A. Desjardin (insider trades) sold 10,786 shares of HZNP on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $90 a share. The total sale was $970,740.

Horizon Pharma PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a market cap of $19.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.530000 with a P/E ratio of 24.73 and P/S ratio of 10.74. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Horizon Therapeutics PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO Timothy P Walbert sold 11,323 shares of HZNP stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $76.47. The price of the stock has increased by 18.39% since.

Chairman, President and CEO Timothy P Walbert sold 211,204 shares of HZNP stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $77.89. The price of the stock has increased by 16.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Technical Operations Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of HZNP stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $85. The price of the stock has increased by 6.51% since.

EVP & President, International Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of HZNP stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $76.81. The price of the stock has increased by 17.86% since.

EVP, Chief Human Resources Off Irina Konstantinovsky sold 2,226 shares of HZNP stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $76.81. The price of the stock has increased by 17.86% since.

