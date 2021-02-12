US Indexes End at New Highs Friday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,458.40 on Friday with a gain of 27.70 points or 0.09%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,934.83 for a gain of 18.45 points or 0.47%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,095.47 for a gain of 69.70 points or 0.50%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 19.97 for a loss of 1.28 points or -6.02%.

For the week, the Nasdaq gained 1.74%, the S&P 500 gained 1.24% and the Dow Jones had a return of 1.02%. For the year, the Nasdaq is up 9.4%, the S&P 500 has a gain of 4.8% and the Dow Jones has a gain of 2.79%.

Friday's market movers

U.S. stocks closed with gains Friday and the three major indexes all closed at new highs. Stock markets will be closed Monday for the President's Day holiday.

Earnings reports slowed. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and other retail companies will round out the earnings season with reports next week. Analysts are estimating fourth-quarter results will pull out of their recessionary trend.

The Center for Disease Control is making plans for issuing guidelines to help schools reopen, which is a priority for President Biden. Earlier this week, Biden secured 200 million additional vaccine doses for the U.S., helping to provide vaccine coverage for approximately 75% of adults by the summertime.

In other news:

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment decreased to 76.2 in February from 79.

The Baker Hughes oil rig count showed an increase of five rigs in the U.S., five rigs added in Canada and 12 new rigs internationally.

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) gained 1.24% as reports say President Biden is looking at ways to help the industry and its supply chain.

Cannabis led losses for the day and energy led gains.

Prothena Corp. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) gained 45.54%.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) gained 16.36% after a revenue and earnings beat report Thursday evening.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) gained 4.68%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,289.36 for a gain of 4.04 points or 0.18%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,297.90 for a gain of 2.09 points or 0.16%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,908.56 for a gain of 27.64 points or 0.17%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,165.43 for a gain of 48.92 points or 0.48%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,544.55 for a gain of 9.30 points or 0.37%; the S&P 100 at 1,803.12 for a gain of 6.66 points or 0.37%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,807.70 for a gain of 73.35 points or 0.53%; the Russell 3000 at 2,387.37 for a gain of 11.42 points or 0.48%; the Russell 1000 at 2,237.63 for a gain of 11.22 points or 0.50%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,641.02 for a gain of 200.20 points or 0.48%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 736.32 for a gain of 3.64 points or 0.50%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: