>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1467)  | Author's Website |

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund's Top 4th-Quarter Buys

Asian small-cap fund releases quarterly portfolio

February 12, 2021 | About: BOM:503100 +1.36% TPE:6533 +0.87% ROCO:6643 -3.5% BOM:541233 +0.24% BRK.A +0.93% BRK +0%

The Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed this week that its top four new buys during the fourth quarter of 2020 were Phoenix Mills Ltd. (BOM:503100), Andes Technology Corp. (TPE:6533), M31 Technology Corp. (ROCO:6643) and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. (BOM:541233).

Overseen by fund manager Vivek Tanneeru, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in small-cap stocks in Asian stock markets excluding Japan. The fund looks for companies with the potential for sustainable growth based on fundamental characteristics like balance sheet information, size and stability of cash flows and management depth.

62b1d911453f69de6cb278542f7e9180.png

According to the shareholder letter, the fund returned returned 22.9% for the three months ending December 2020, outperforming the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index benchmark return of 19.72%. As of the quarter end, the fund's $190 million equity portfolio contains 64 stocks, with 14 new positions and a turnover ratio of 24%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are technology, health care and industrials, representing 27.43%, 21.98% and 20.70% of the equity portfolio.

b2b1b5f669ab35a87b3350d6586c6e95.png

Phoenix Mills

The fund purchased 610,829 shares of Phoenix Mills (BOM:503100), giving the position 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 650.27 Indian rupees ($8.96) during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.96.

a35314faa49400661de4e6885ba86c11.png

GuruFocus ranks the Indian real estate company's financial strength 4 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios trending toward the industry median debt ratios. Despite this, Phoenix Mills' profitability ranks 7 out of 10, driven on an operating margin that has increased approximately 3% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 76% of global competitors.

42fa694d0d5fdba610bf3b2e03405493.png

Andes Technology

The fund purchased 383,000 shares of Andes Technology (TPE:6533), giving the position 2.41% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged 225.25 New Taiwanese dollars ($8.04) during the fourth quarter; the stock is highly overvalued based on a Friday price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.66.

807e880215f39081f6856081b1895019.png

GuruFocus ranks the Taiwanese semiconductor company's financial strength 7 out of 10 on the heels of a double-digit Altman Z-score and a safe Beneish M-score despite a low Piotroski F-score of 3.

f7a23bcb68c3755d76b6ac09af1033ad.png

M31 Technology

The fund purchased 263,000 shares of M31 Technology (ROCO:6643), giving the position 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged NT$326.21 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98.

1d9bbcec45e5edfdabf55222478fe627.png

GuruFocus ranks the Taiwanese silicon manufacturer's financial strength 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a double-digit Altman Z-score and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform over 95% of global competitors.

87a1828cb34e17ae13d03a1a7f021d4d.png

Lemon Tree Hotels

The firm purchased 5,712,363 shares of Lemon Tree Hotels (BOM:541233), giving the position 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 33.57 rupees during the fourth quarter of 2020.

40b9a6e06c60eb937da74d6ab3a1d5e3.png

GuruFocus ranks the Indian hotel operator's financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include debt ratios that underperform over 70% of global competitors.

56f10d36e5a0b0b34abb93d4c0ec4b3e.png

See also

On Friday, the day of the Lunar New Year, several Asian stock markets are undervalued based on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s market valuation indicator. For example, the Singapore stock market is projected to return 13.3% per year, based on the total market valuation to gross domestic product measure for Singapore.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)