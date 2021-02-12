>
Icahn Capital Management LP Buys Bausch Health Inc, Dana Inc, Sells Tenneco Inc

February 12, 2021 | About: BHC +3.72% DAN -0.8% TEN -3.57%

Investment company Icahn Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Bausch Health Inc, Dana Inc, sells Tenneco Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icahn Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Icahn Capital Management LP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $20.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carl Icahn's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carl+icahn/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Carl Icahn
  1. Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) - 221,749,462 shares, 56.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
  2. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 88,627,271 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
  3. CVR Energy Inc (CVI) - 71,198,718 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.
  4. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 20,505,879 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.
  5. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 16,168,606 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.67%
New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)


Icahn Capital Management LP initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,033,147 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Dana Inc (DAN)


Icahn Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,985,820 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Tenneco Inc (TEN)
Icahn Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 20.26%. The sale prices were between $7.38 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $9.49. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Icahn Capital Management LP still held 7,285,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Here is the complete portfolio of Carl Icahn. Also check out:

1. Carl Icahn's Undervalued Stocks

2. Carl Icahn's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Carl Icahn's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Carl Icahn keeps buying

