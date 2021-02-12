Icahn Capital Management LP Buys Bausch Health Inc, Dana Inc, Sells Tenneco Inc

Investment company Icahn Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Bausch Health Inc, Dana Inc, sells Tenneco Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icahn Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Icahn Capital Management LP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $20.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BHC, DAN,

BHC, DAN, Added Positions: IEP, XRX,

IEP, XRX, Reduced Positions: LNG, TEN,