Trian Fund Management, L.p. Buys Comcast Corp, Sells nVent Electric PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Trian Fund Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, sells nVent Electric PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trian Fund Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q4, Trian Fund Management, L.p. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: CMCSA,

CMCSA, Reduced Positions: SYY, PG, JHG,

SYY, PG, JHG, Sold Out: NVT,