Trian Fund Management, L.p. Buys Comcast Corp, Sells nVent Electric PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Trian Fund Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, sells nVent Electric PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trian Fund Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q4, Trian Fund Management, L.p. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Sysco Corp (SYY) - 20,603,608 shares, 22.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.49%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 9,823,724 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 19,857,892 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.06%
- Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 12,241,559 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 36,739,343 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio.
Trian Fund Management, L.p. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 19,857,892 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
Trian Fund Management, L.p. sold out a holding in nVent Electric PLC. The sale prices were between $17.6 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $21.12.
