Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. Buys Kodiak Sciences Inc, DoorDash Inc, Prelude Therapeutics Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

Investment company Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Kodiak Sciences Inc, DoorDash Inc, Prelude Therapeutics Inc, Sea, Apple Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Align Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $12.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KOD, DASH, PRLD, AAPL, NKTX, YSG, AXSM, OLMA, ABCL, KURA, DYN, COGT, MNSO, FDMT, CYTK,

KOD, DASH, PRLD, AAPL, NKTX, YSG, AXSM, OLMA, ABCL, KURA, DYN, COGT, MNSO, FDMT, CYTK, Added Positions: SE, KDP, CALT, FMTX, CRM, HTHT, ACMR, MREO,

SE, KDP, CALT, FMTX, CRM, HTHT, ACMR, MREO, Reduced Positions: ZM, UBER, JD, ALGN, SNOW, IQ, IGMS, MDLZ, BPMC, CVAC, TAL, GTHX, GMAB, ATNX, VIE,

ZM, UBER, JD, ALGN, SNOW, IQ, IGMS, MDLZ, BPMC, CVAC, TAL, GTHX, GMAB, ATNX, VIE, Sold Out: BABA, MYOK, NIO, NVAX, LI, YY, XPEV, YALA, BNR, ARVN, PASG, NEW,

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 10,230,032 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 5,472,259 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. JD.com Inc (JD) - 13,585,041 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.12% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 2,981,265 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.52% iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 38,648,477 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $154.03, with an estimated average price of $112.27. The stock is now traded at around $157.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,157,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.2 and $189.51, with an estimated average price of $159.61. The stock is now traded at around $202.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 858,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Prelude Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $88.94, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $88.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Nkarta Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $75.62, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 555,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,004,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 285.32%. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $276.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 337,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 154.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,232,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Calliditas Therapeutics AB by 199.34%. The purchase prices were between $23.34 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,047,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 332.58%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.66. The stock is now traded at around $61.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 557,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in ACM Research Inc by 83.22%. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $94, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 214,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $106.31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $27.59.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $73.66 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $86.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 40.52%. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $433.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.26%. Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. still held 2,981,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 39.26%. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.1%. Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. still held 11,698,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 53.87%. The sale prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $609.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. still held 182,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. reduced to a holding in IGM Biosciences Inc by 56.75%. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $115.03, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. still held 151,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. reduced to a holding in CureVac NV by 72.5%. The sale prices were between $46.76 and $136.27, with an estimated average price of $77.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. still held 51,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.